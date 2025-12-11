Chef Abbys Sweeps 8 Prestigious Awards Locally, Globally In 2025

Chef Abbys

Renowned food advocate, content creator, Abena Amoakoa Sintim-Aboagye, popularly known as Chef Abbys, has secured eight prestigious awards in 2025 from leading national and international award bodies.

These include the TikTok Awards, Women’s Choice Awards Ghana, Pulse Influencer Awards, YEN Ghana Awards, Global Entrepreneurship Festival, and the GH Creators Festival, testament to her outstanding influence in food advocacy, digital creativity, and community empowerment.

At the TikTok Awards (International), Chef Abbys earned Food Creator of the Year – 1st Runner-Up. At the Women’s Choice Awards Ghana, she received Young Star of the Year.

This award acknowledges her inspiring leadership, excellence, and commitment to amplifying women’s voices through her work and public impact.

Her remarkable creativity was further celebrated at the Pulse Influencer Awards, where she won the Most Innovative Creator of the Year, Food Creator of the Year, and TikTok Creator of the Year.

Recognised for her role in inspiring entrepreneurship and youth participation, she also received an Ambassadorial Award from the Global Entrepreneurship Festival (GEF). At the GH Creators Festival, she was honoured as Food Creator of the Year.

Her exceptional work on TikTok and across digital platforms also earned her TikTok Creator of the Year at the YENcomgh Awards.

These achievements collectively underscore her growing influence as a leading voice in food content creation, digital storytelling, and social impact, particularly through initiatives focused on food security, nutrition awareness, and community well-being.

As the founder of the Zero Hunger Project, Chef Abbys continues to champion sustainable solutions to hunger by supporting vulnerable communities, driving awareness, and partnering with organisations to address food insecurity across Ghana.

“It is an incredible honour to be recognised on such meaningful platforms. These awards reinforce my mission to use food as a tool for impact, empowerment, and hope. I remain committed to ensuring that no family goes hungry and that Ghana’s rich food culture continues to shine,” she said.

These accolades solidify Chef Abby’s position as one of Ghana’s most impactful culinary creatives, an influential advocate for food security, and a humanitarian dedicated to transforming lives through food and compassion.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke