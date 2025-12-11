‘Battle Of The Sexes’ Won’t Damage Women’s Sport – Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios

Aryna Sabalenka says her controversial Battle of the Sexes-style match against Nick Kyrgios will not damage women’s sport.

Sabalenka, the women’s world number one and four-time major champion, faces 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Kyrgios in an exhibition match on 28 December.

The event will be held in Dubai and shown live on the BBC.

Some people see it is as harmless entertainment between two high-profile players, but others believe it could belittle the women’s game if Sabalenka loses.

Asked if it could be damaging, Sabalenka told BBC Sport: “I don’t agree.

“I am not putting myself at any risk. We’re there to have fun and bring great tennis. Whoever wins, wins.”

She added: “It’s so obvious that the man is biologically stronger than the woman, but it’s not about that.

“This event is only going to help bring women’s tennis to a higher level.”

Belarusian Sabalenka, 27, has been one of the standout players on the WTA Tour over the past few seasons, capping another marvellous season by winning the US Open in September.

Kyrgios, 30, played only five professional matches in 2025 as he attempts to rebuild a career which he feared would be ended by a wrist injury.

The controversial Australian is ranked 672nd in the world and many have questioned what Sabalenka stands to gain from the event.

The concept is the brainchild of the pair’s shared agent Stuart Duguid, who said the players will “do fine” financially from the match but that money is “not what is driving this”.

It is not known if the winner will receive a cash prize or both players will get appearance fees or a share of revenue.

“It’s not going to be an easy match for Nick,” Sabalenka said, adding that “I’m going to be there competing and showing women are strong, powerful and good entertainment.”

