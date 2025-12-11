TADS Fashion Institute Ready To Partner 24- Hour Economy Agenda

Eric Grundberry Aidoo Gabrah

TADS Fashion Institute, Ghana’s fast-rising fashion education institution transforming young talents, has announced its readiness to partner with the government’s 24-Hour Economy agenda to help redefine the future of technical and creative training across the country.

According to Executive Director of TADS Institute, Eric Grundberry Aidoo Gabrah, the fashion institute which begun some five years ago has now evolved into a national movement built on skills development, opportunity creation, and the vision of contributing meaningfully to Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy agenda.

He stated that following the launch of the school’s apprenticeship centres in October 2025, between 3,000 and 5,000 individuals have been trained annually. These efforts align directly with national priorities in youth empowerment, job creation, and vocational development.

He added that the institution, so far, has trained 273 students, comprising 218 females (80%) and 55 males (20%) and has awarded scholarships to more than 60% of all enrolled students.

“We provide professional exposure through internships, runway showcases, industry collaborations, and market linkages. We are very capable of supporting the 24-Hour Economy agenda by training these unemployed youth to be equipped with skills to also join the agenda,” he said.

Mr. Grundberry added that the institution has been engaging in other impactful outreach events through which students and trainers visit communities to teach tie-dye, batik, tritik, bead-making, and fabric weaving among others.

“In just three months, more than 300 people across six communities have benefitted—many receiving structured vocational training for the first time. TADS is not just training fashion designers, it is building industries, empowering communities, and rewriting the African narrative,” he added.

Mr. Grundberry called on the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat for collaboration, saying, “Our institution is open to collaborate with your office to make sure many more youth join the agenda to support the economy.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke