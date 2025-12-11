Francis Abu Making Steady Progress In Injury Rehabilitation

Abu Francis exercising

Ghana midfielder Francis Abu is making encouraging progress in his rehabilitation, following a return to gym-based training this week as part of his recovery programme.

The Toulouse FC player suffered fractures to two bones during an international friendly against Japan in Nagoya, an injury that required immediate surgery.

The procedure was successfully carried out, and Abu has now moved into a new phase of his recovery, focusing on strength and conditioning work under medical supervision.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), together with the Black Stars’ medical and technical teams, has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their overwhelming support since the incident.

Officials say the player is recovering exceptionally well and remains on track to regain full fitness.

The GFA reassured supporters that Abu’s rehabilitation is progressing positively and that the midfielder is determined to return stronger.

BY Wletsu Ransford