GFA President Explores Strategic Partnerships In Washington

Kurt Kraku (m) during the visit

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has paid a one-day working visit to Destination DC as part of ongoing efforts to build strategic partnerships ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The visit follows the conclusion of the World Cup Final Draw, which placed Ghana in Group L alongside Panama, England, and Croatia.

With preparations gaining momentum, the GFA is expanding its international engagement to boost Ghana’s visibility, operational readiness, and support base during the global tournament.

During the meeting, Mr. Okraku and his delegation held discussions with leadership of Destination DC on potential areas of collaboration, particularly in tourism promotion, cultural exchange, commercial opportunities, and diaspora mobilisation throughout the World Cup season.

The talks were further supported by Kimberly Bassett, Secretary of the District of Columbia, who joined the engagement to deepen conversations around shared interests.

Simeon-Okraku was accompanied by Executive Council member Frederick Acheampong, Director of Marketing Jamil Maraby, and Chief of Staff Michael Osekre.

Destination DC — the official destination marketing organisation for Washington, D.C. — plays a pivotal role in driving economic growth through travel and tourism.

The GFA views the engagement as a key step in leveraging the vibrant Ghanaian and African communities across the United States to rally support for the Black Stars, while fostering long-term development partnerships beyond the tournament.

Ghana’s Group L World Cup fixtures will see the Black Stars take on Panama on June 17 in Toronto, England on June 23 in Boston, and Croatia on June 27 in Philadelphia.

The visit forms part of the GFA’s broader international outreach strategy aimed at strengthening Ghana’s competitiveness on the pitch and enhancing its global presence off it, as the countdown to the 2026 World Cup gathers pace.

Destination DC is a private, non-profit organisation with a membership of more than 1,000 businesses and institutions supporting Washington, D.C.’s travel and tourism industry.