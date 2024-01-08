Your Appointee Is Not Qualified For Top NHIA Job– Akufo-Addo Told

Louisa Atta-Agyemang

Dr Emmanuel Apori Obeng, a former Technical Advisor at the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reconsider his appointment of Louisa Atta-Agyemang as the Deputy Chief Executive (Operations) at the NHIA.

In a letter addressed to the President, Dr Apori Obeng, a former Medical Director at the Ridge Hospital, argued that Atta-Agyemang lacks the necessary experience to hold the position since she had not held any managerial position before.

Dr Apori Obeng highlighted that the role of Deputy Chief Executive (Operations) at the NHIA is traditionally filled by individuals with at least five years of working experience within various departments of the NHIA. He pointed out that previous occupants of the position, such as Nathaniel Otoo and Dr Lydia Dsane-Selby, had extensive experience within the NHIA.

Dr Apori Obeng expressed concerns over the lack of information regarding Atta-Agyemang’s educational background and working experience on social media platforms.

He mentioned rumors suggesting that Atta-Agyemang is an officer at the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST) Division of the Ministry of Energy.

Dr Apori Obeng argued that if these rumors were true, Atta-Agyemang’s appointment would undermine the position of Deputy Chief Executive (Operations) at the NHIA and bring the credibility of the appointment process into question.

The former technical advisor also highlighted the importance of having an experienced leader in the Operations Division of the NHIA, particularly as the CEO, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, and the Deputy Chief Executive (Administration and Human Resource), Dr (Mrs) Yaa Pokua-Baiden, will be involved in campaigning for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Dr Apori Obeng emphasized the need for a well-grounded Director, preferably from within the NHIA, to handle affairs during that crucial year.

President Akufo-Addo appointed Louisa Atta-Agyemang as the Deputy Chief Executive (Operations) of the NHIA on December 13, 2023. However, Dr Apori Obeng’s letter calls for a reassessment of the appointment, emphasizing the importance of experience and expertise in the role.

The NHIA is yet to respond to Dr Apori Obeng’s concerns and the call to reconsider the appointment. It remains to be seen whether President Akufo-Addo will address the issue and take any action based on the recommendations made in the letter.

By Vincent Kubi