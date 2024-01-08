I’m The Man Behind New Force: The Masked Man – Cheddar Breaks Silence

Ghanaian Entrepreneur and real estate developer, Nana Kwame Bediako alias Freedom Jacob Caesar commonly known as Cheddar has revealed that he is the man behind THE NEW FORCE.

Cheddar, who is also founder and CEO of the Kwarleyz Group, made the declaration at a news conference to formally communicate the cancellation of the New Africa Foundation Convention at the Independence Square in Accra on Sunday.

He explained that the New Africa Foundation Convention was supposed to be a platform to discuss and find solutions to the challenges facing Africa. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the event was canceled.

During the news conference, Bediako addressed the mystery of “The New Force” and revealed himself as the man behind the mask.

He stated that he wanted his absence to be felt, and wanted people to search for him, ultimately leading to his own revelation.

“I want my absence to be felt and I know for that reason you’re looking for the man, the man in the mask is sitting in front of you,” said Bediako.

The billboards and flyers with the inscription “The New Force” had sparked curiosity and speculation among Ghanaians. Many were intrigued by the movement and were eager to know the identity of the person behind it. With this revelation, Bediako put an end to the speculation and confirmed that he was indeed the masked man.

Cheddar, has gained a reputation as a successful entrepreneur and real estate developer in Ghana.

His contributions to the country’s development have earned him recognition both locally and internationally.

Bediako’s revelation comes as a surprise to many, as it reveals a different side to his personality and highlights his desire to make an impact beyond his business ventures. By creating “The New Force” movement and keeping his identity a secret, he effectively captured the attention and curiosity of the general public.

While the cancellation of the New Africa Foundation Convention may come as a disappointment to those who were looking forward to attending, but it is believed that the decision was made in the best interest of all stakeholders involved.

His revelation has sparked new discussions about the potential impact of this movement and what it means for the future of the country.

By Vincent Kubi