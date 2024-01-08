Govt Revokes Pan-African Event, The Convention 2024 Permit At Black Star

Accusations have been flying after the Diaspora Affairs Directorate at the Office of the President prevented the New Africa Foundation from proceeding with their Pan-African event, The Convention 2024 on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the Black Star Square.

The organizers claim that despite receiving approval in November 2023, the government ordered them to cancel the programme at the last minute.

The event, which was set to feature influential speakers such as Professor P.L.O. Lumumba of Kenya, Julius Malema of South Africa, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao of Zimbabwe, and Peter Obi of Nigeria, attracted the attention of many eager participants.

However, their hopes were dashed when security personnel at the venue denied them access.

To shed light on the situation, the Chief Director at the Office of the President, H.M. Wood in a letter to the Deputy Director of the Diaspora Affairs Directorate at the Office of the President, Dr. Nadia Adongo Fynn, clarified the reasons for the cancellation. According to Mr Wood, the decision was made due to an unforeseen state event that was scheduled at the same venue.

In the statement, the Chief Director states, “We write to revoke immediately the permission granted per our letter No.OP/PH/02 dated 11th November 2023 which approved your request to use the Black Star Square for the above event. This decision has been necessitated by an unforeseen State Event scheduled to take place at the venue. Under the circumstances, the amount of Ten Thousand Ghana cedis (GHc10, 000.00) paid by your office for the use of the venue will be refunded. We regret any inconvenience this may cause.”

The sudden cancellation of The Convention 2024 left many Ghanaians who had gathered at the Black Star Square disappointed and stranded. Despite the organizers’ efforts to secure approval and make necessary arrangements, they were unable to proceed with their planned activities.

As the controversy continues to unfold, Ghanaians are expressing their frustration at the lack of transparency and communication surrounding the cancellation. Many are demanding further explanations from the government, especially given that the event had already received official approval. The New Africa Foundation and its supporters are also calling for a rescheduled date for The Convention 2024, as they believe the pan-African event plays a crucial role in fostering unity and cooperation among African nations.

