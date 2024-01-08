NPP To Police Parliamentary Aspirants For Insult-Free Campaign

In the dynamic realm of Political strategies, the Eastern Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Jeff Konadu Addo, considering to assign dedicated monitors to each Parliamentary Aspirants including incumbent Members of Parliament during their campaign trails ahead of the upcoming Parliamentary Primaries slated for 27th January 2023.

According to the Regional Chairman of NPP, the primary goal is to uphold the party’s principles, emphasizing a campaign free from insults.

Mr. Konadu Addo, said this when speaking to DGN after the vetting process held in Koforidua over the weekend where

94 individuals who showed interest to contest were vetted and 85 of them were cleared.

He explained that these monitors will serve as vigilant observers, recording and reporting campaign activities without active participation.

In a firm cautionary address to the Parliamentary Aspirants, the Regional Chairman advocates for a peaceful campaign, stressing the importance of unity within the party.

He underscores the potential consequences of disrespectful campaigning, urging candidates to maintain cordial relationships for future collaboration.

He also encourages candidates to centre their campaign by presenting developmental plans rather than resorting to verbal attacks.

The Regional Chairman of NPP also issued a stern warning and noted that any individual who says negative reports against other candidates by making derogatory remarks will face consequences according to the party’s laws.

Additionally, he emphasizes the need for candidates to show respect for the party executives’ work in the region, highlighting the importance of modesty in their speeches.

He said a candidate, hindered by illness, was advised to communicate with the General Secretary upon recovery.

He added that, at the end of the vetting, two candidates faced disqualification, with one constituency actively addressing the issues, adding that another candidate couldn’t endure the vetting process.

-BY Daniel Bampoe