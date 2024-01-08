Bryan Acheampong Advocates For Peaceful Elections

Bryan Acheampong

Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency and Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong has showcased a multi-faceted commitment to his constituents’ well-being.

In addition to advocating for peaceful elections and unveiling a significant healthcare support initiative, he extends his reach to a broader group, emphasizing community outreach.

During a festive dinner and award party honouring health workers, the MP highlighted the historical absence of violence during elections in the Abetifi Constituency.

Emphasizing the crucial role of peace in fostering development and unity, he urged constituents to maintain the constituency’s record of peaceful elections.

The call was for everyone to cast their votes peacefully and return home in harmony, underscoring the importance of a united community.

In a separate pledge at the event, the Food and Agriculture Minister expressed a heartfelt commitment to the well-being of health workers.

He announced plans to cover all bills for 22 health workers until they are mechanized and take responsibility for their monthly salaries.

This initiative, born out of genuine appreciation for their dedicated service, reflects a belief in the importance of ensuring their continued welfare.

Beyond these commitments, Bryan Acheampong extends his outreach efforts to a larger demographic.

His goal is to reach 4500 people aged above 65 throughout the entire constituency. Building on the tradition of reaching 25,000 people every December, the initiative aims to encompass a diverse range of residents, with a special emphasis on assisting those in need.

The festive occasion, attended by approximately 800 health workers, served as a platform to celebrate their unwavering dedication to humanity where he awarded with Television sets, fridges, certificates and cash prizes.

The Abetifi MP, Bryan Acheampong distributed Christmas packages to some health workers, receiving commendation for his support.

– BY Daniel Bampoe