2024 Elections Is Life And Death– Mahama Declares

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has made a bold declaration that the party will go to great lengths in the upcoming 2024 elections.

During the New Year’s celebration in the Savannah Region on Monday, January 1, 2024, Mahama addressed party members from seven constituencies and emphasized that the elections will not be treated lightly.

“We are going to approach this election as if it’s life and death; this is not going to be business as usual,” he declared, igniting excitement among the supporters present.

Mahama stressed the need to mobilize every vote and protect them at all costs, stating, “We must go after every single vote and when that vote is cast, we must make sure that we defend every single vote, God has opened the way. But we don’t need to sit and assume that we have won the elections already.”

The former president also expressed his belief that Ghanaians are ready for the NDC.

He urged the party to take their work seriously, safeguard their supporters’ votes, and win the general elections in 2024 with the support of the Ghanaian people.

Regarding campaign resources, Mahama revealed that the party is striving to provide the necessary logistics and resources required to support their campaigns. He encouraged constituency and regional executives to assist their Members of Parliament in reclaiming their seats and garnering support for the party as a whole.

“After we have finished voting, nobody is going to sleep until we have our pink sheets correctly filled and we’ve reported the results to a location that it has to be reported to,” Mahama asserted, emphasizing the party’s determination to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process.

Mahama also appealed to party members to put up a strong fight to win control of every parliamentary seat in the Savannah region, his birthplace.

He encouraged them to make use of financial resources if received, assuring them that it is their rightful money as taxpayers.

“Take the money if it comes in because it belongs to you as taxpayers. God won’t punish you for taking back your own money if the money comes, so take it, chop it, and if they say you should swear, swear,” Mahama stated, urging them to make full use of any available resources to secure victory for the NDC.

As part of his campaign efforts leading up to the 2024 elections, the former president is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Bole traditional area and meet with the Muslim community in his hometown of Bole during his visit to the district.

With the fervor and determination displayed by Mahama and the NDC, it remains to be seen how the upcoming elections will unfold and whether they will achieve their desired outcome.

By Vincent Kubi