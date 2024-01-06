Hawa Koomson Campaign Team Denies Assaulting Journalist; Calls For Swift Investigation

The Hon. Hawa Koomson Campaign Team in Kasoa has vehemently denied any involvement in the alleged assault of David Kobbina, a journalist with Cape Fm in the Central Region.

The team, led by spokesperson Nana Kofi Ntiamoah, categorically rejected the claim that individuals associated with their campaign were responsible for this regrettable act.

The incident in question reportedly occurred on January 4, 2024, after a successful vetting process for parliamentary aspirants at the Central Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) in Cape Coast.

The Hon. Hawa Koomson Team expressed pride in the transparent and inclusive vetting process and condemned any act that detracts from the positive outcomes achieved in the lead-up to the upcoming elections.

In a statement, the campaign team extended their sincere sympathies to Mr. Kobbina and assured him of their support during this challenging time. They have already reached out to him, expressing concern and offering assistance as needed.

The team categorically denies having any thugs within their ranks.

They further clarified that no member of their team or supporter, particularly those wearing Hon. Hawa Koomson’s branded T-shirts, was involved in assaulting anyone.

The Team, strongly condemned all forms of violence as they fully support a swift and impartial investigation into the matter and have committed to cooperating with the relevant authorities to ensure that justice is served.

Hon. Hawa Koomson herself has expressed profound sympathy for Mr. Kobbina and firmly denounced the act.

She trusts that the appropriate authorities will handle the case with the urgency it deserves.

The campaign team has called on the Ghana Journalists Network (GJN) and all stakeholders to allow the investigative process to unfold and refrain from making premature judgments.

They emphasize their commitment to fostering peaceful political dialogue and urge all parties involved to exercise restraint.

By Vincent Kubi