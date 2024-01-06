2 Senior Police Officers Join NPP Parliamentary Race

The vetting committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has given the green light for two retired Police Commissioners to participate in the Parliamentary Primaries in the Ashanti Region.

COP George Alex Mensah Rtd and COP George Tuffuor Rtd have been cleared to contest in the polls scheduled for January 27, 2024.

COP George Alex Mensah will be running in the Bekwai Constituency against three other aspirants, with his name appearing first on the ballot.

On the other hand, COP George Tuffuor will be contesting in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency, challenging the incumbent, Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere and two other candidates.

COP Tuffuor is listed second on the ballot and has expressed his intention to challenge the incumbent, criticizing him as ineffective.

COP Alex Mensah, who retired in September last year upon reaching the retirement age of 60, served in the Ghana Police Service for over 30 years.

Throughout his career, he held various positions, including Director General, Operations and Director General, Technical Services.

COP Mensah gained public attention when a leaked audio recording allegedly captured him discussing the work of the current Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, and advocating for the IGP’s removal due to mismanagement of the Police Service.

This leaked recording is currently under investigation by a parliamentary ad hoc committee. COP Mensah has already testified before the committee, alongside other police officers.

COP George Alex Mensah will be contesting the Parliamentary Primaries in the Bekwai Constituency of the Ashanti Region, where the incumbent MP, the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu is not seeking re-election.

COP George Tuffuor retired from the Ghana Police Service in January 2021, following his last duty post as Director-General/Finance at the Police Headquarters.

He served in various capacities across the country, including Regional Commander for Upper East, Northern, Volta, and Tema. Following his retirement, he briefly worked with the National Security before venturing into private business.

With their extensive experience in the police force, COP George Alex Mensah and COP George Tuffuor bring valuable knowledge and insight to their respective constituencies.

Their decision to participate in the NPP parliamentary race demonstrates their commitment to serving the public in a different capacity.

The NPP parliamentary primaries in the Ashanti Region on January 27, 2024, will be an exciting contest to watch as these two retired Police Commissioners compete for the opportunity to represent their constituents in Parliament.

