TV3’s Berla Mundi Secretly Marries Business Tycoon

TV3’s top presenter Berla Mundi has reportedly taken the plunge into marital bliss with one David Tabi at a discreet private ceremony on Friday.

While initial reports hinted at the absence of some colleagues and strict no-phone policies, snippets of phone videos managed to surface, offering a glimpse into what was presumed to be an intimate affair.

This union comes more than a year after a memorable prank proposal incident at TV3’s premises in April 2022, adding an unexpected twist to Berla’s romantic journey.

The groom, David Tabi, has been identified as a successful businessman in his late 30s, born in Ghana and educated abroad.

Media platform Ghpage reported that David Tabi spent nearly 15 years abroad for education and later returned to manage his father’s business.

His impressive academic background includes studies at Lincoln School in London, followed by earning his first degree at Atlantic Wilfred Laurier University in Canada.

With 12years of experience as the operations manager for Barbex Group, David Tabi has honed his managerial skills and achieved notable success.

His estimated net worth of $2 million allegedly includes ownership of luxurious cars, notably a Rolls Royce, and a flourishing real estate business with seven state-of-the-art mansions strategically located across the country.

The surprised wedding ceremony between David Tabi and Berla Mundi took place on Friday, January 5, 2023, leaving many Ghanaians pleasantly surprised. As the newlyweds embark on this new chapter, best wishes pour in for the couple from fans and well-wishers across the nation.