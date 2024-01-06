25 Aspirants Cleared For NPP Primaries In WR

All 25 Parliamentary aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western Region have been cleared to contest the January 27 parliamentary primaries in their respective constituencies.

The vetting committee indicated that all the 25 aspirants who filed in the nine constituencies where the party has sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Region, were eligible to participate in the upcoming Parliamentary Primaries.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, the Regional Secretary of the party, Okatekyie Amankwa Afrifa noted that the aspirants met all the requirements by the party for the impending primaries.

“The various constituency executives were present at the vetting and they all testified that the aspirants are true party members and known in their constituencies”.

“It was also revealed that all the aspirants were well resourced to be able to finance their campaign if the party will not be able to support them”, he added.

He said, “So we have passed all of them and if anyone believes that we should have disqualified any of the aspirants that person can petition the National Appeals Committee”.

He added, “But I am sure that the way the parliamentary vetting committee which was chaired by the National Legal and Constitutional Committee chairman of NPP, Frank Davies, carried out its duties I don’t believe anyone will petition the National Appeals Committee to disqualify any of the aspirants”.

It was all joy throughout the three-day vetting exercise as some enthusiastic party members and supporters of the various aspirants mostly clad in the party’s colors thronged the the venue for the exercise, and chanted many songs amidst drumming and dancing.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah who doubles as the MP for Takoradi indicated that he was not perturbed that two other party members are contesting him

He noted that the NPP believes in inclusiveness, hence the opportunity for massive participation to allow the best candidate to be elected.

Dr. Mrs Yaa Pokua Baiden, Deputy CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority who is contesting the incumbent MP for Kwesimintsim, Dr Prince Hamid Armah, told journalists that she was optimistic she will win the primary in the area and retain the seat for NPP come the next general elections.

“I am an individual who has the constituency at heart and will stand up for every individual in Kwesimintsim for the desired change. I have no doubt that come January 27, the delegates of Kwesimintsim will vote for me.”

For his part, Lawyer Isaac Boamah who is contesting the incumbent MP for Effia said he will win hands down but added that he will support the other candidate if he wins.

Paa Kwasi Moses who is also contesting the incumbent MP for Sekondi, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, described the vetting process as smooth and fair and appealed to the delegates to vote for him to serve them.

The NPP is scheduled to hold its parliamentary Primaries for the constituencies with representation in Parliament on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi