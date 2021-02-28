You’re a Walking Miracle – Efya to Adelaide

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian female vocalist Jane Awindor, popularly called Efya has called virtually impaired young singer Adelaide Bortier a walking miracle.

The singer made this statement on Saturday, February 27, 2021, on United Showbiz hosted by Nana Ama McBrown on United television.

According to Efya, AdelaidetheSeer sounds amazing and is an inspiration to many youth in the country considering her situation of being a virtually impaired young girl.

“This girl is amazing, she has a great voice and a walking miracle and indeed there is nothing God cannot do and she is an example of God’s many miracles”, she said.

Efya promised the young talented singer of her commitment to supporting her reach a higher height in the musical industry, saying, let all support this beautiful young girl to reach the top because she is very good.

Adelaide has lived eight years of her life as a virtually impaired person after she suffered from a stiff neck and headache some years ago.

The talented singer is currently a partial signee to DopeNation’s record label.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke