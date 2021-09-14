You’re Very Special -Samira Bawumia Eulogises Late Mother-in-law

Wife of Ghana’s Vice President, Samira Bawumia has eulogised her late mother-in-law, Hajia Mariama Bawumia who passed away yesterday.

Samira Bawumia described her husband’s late mother as a very special woman whose painful demise will leave a vaccum in their lives.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s mother passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021.

In a statement, “Today has been very difficult for my family, after the painful demise of my mother-in-law, Hajia Mariama. Hajia was very special and her death leaves a vacuum in our lives.”

“May Allah grant her His Rahmah. Please pray for us,” Samira Bawumia referred to the deceased on her Facebook page.

By Vincent Kubi