Isaac Osei Appointed GPHA Board Chairman

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Isaac Osei, Board Chairman of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

He takes over from Peter Mac Manu, the Campaign Manager of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 and 2020 general elections whose tenure ended this year after he had served a term as board chairman of the organisation.

Mr Osei, who is also a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Subin in the Ashanti Region took over from Kwame Awuah Darko as the Managing Director (MD) of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) in 2017 was credited with improving the fortunes of the organisation.

Mr. Osei, after completing Achimota School in 1970, went further to obtain higher education at the University of Ghana, Legon where he graduated with B.Sc. (Hons) Degree in Economics.

He further studied Mathematics and Statistics at the Economics Institute at the University of Colorado in Boulder, USA.

Mr Osei, in addition, holds a master’s degree in Development Economics, from Centre for Policy Analysis at the prestigious Williams College in Massachusetts, USA.

He began his career at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning in Ghana where he worked at the Industry, Mining and Forestry Division prior to moving into the Macro- Economic Section of the Ministry.

Mr. Osei when he was the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod) in 2006, led the Board to make investments in yield-enhancing schemes, cocoa disease and pests control as well as trade logistics infrastructure which saw Cocobod attaining an astounding production target of one million tonnes of cocoa within three years.

He served as Vice-Chair of the Executive Committee of the International Cocoa Organization and was a member of the Consultative Board on the World Cocoa Economy.

He served as Chairman of Cocoa Marketing Company (UK) Ltd and was a member of the Board of Aluworks Ghana Ltd, Cocoa Processing Company Ltd and WAMCO.

He founded Ghanexim Economic Consultants Ltd and consulted for the World Bank, USAID and the Ghana Government on several projects in Ghana.

Mr Osei was also the Managing Director of E.K Osei & Engineers & Contractors Company, as well as Intravenous Infusions Ltd, the largest manufacturer of intravenous infusions and small volume injectable in West Africa.

Prior to his appointment to serve on the GPHA board, Mr. serves as the Chairman of Algebra Securities Ltd, Algebra Capital Ltd, and Intravenous Infusions Ltd.

He was recently inducted into the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame together with 18 other corporate achievers for his outstanding contributions and achievements to the Ghanaian economy.

