Youth Conneckt Ghana Engages Stakeholders

The National Youth Authority (NYA) in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme(UNDP) and Youth Conneckt Ghana platform has engaged with stakeholders.

Youth Conneckt Ghana in addressing the issues of youth unemployment and inclusion in socio-economic and political processes in Ghana, provides the youth with a platform to connect them to the private sector, the public and the civil society for economic opportunities.

The platform in providing an opportunity for the youth between the ages of 15 and 35 years embraces innovative entrepreneurs with their innovations that are solving development challenges in their respective countries.

Mr. Sylvester Tetteh, Chief Executive Officer(NYA) in his speech admonished the youth to utilize the platform provided.

He said that the NYA is ready to give support to the youth with creative ideas.

Mr. Tetteh further encouraged the media to help channel the initiative created through their various mediums.

Kordzo Sedegah, Economics Specialist(UNDP) in his address said that the youth are agents of change in any developing country. “The youth effect change compared to the elderly” he said.

Mr. Sedegah added that the youth in many African countries fought for independence. He emphasized on UNDP’s support for youth activities and called for partnerships from private sectors and youth entrepreneurs.