Youth Executives Pick Nomination Forms For Bryan Acheampong

Some Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s youth wing have picked up nomination forms for Dr. Bryan Acheampong in the party’s 2026 flagbearer race.

Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West and Campaign Manager for the Bryan Acheampong Campaign, who received the forms at the campaign office, said the action taken by the youth underscores the trust and leadership abilities of the former Agriculture Minister.

Some members of the group expressed confidence in Dr. Acheampong’s ability to lead the party to recapture power from the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2028 elections, adding that they were not only inspired by the flagbearer aspirant’s reputation during his tenure at the Ministry of Agriculture, but also his discipline.

While commending the efforts of the group, Mr. Ahenkorah also indicated that the campaign would focus on competencies, achieving results for the party, as well as unity for the party ahead of the presidential primaries.

Some political pundits, following the action taken by the youth, believe it signals a strong support base for Dr. Bryan Acheampong, who would contest with the likes of former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, former General Secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong and former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong in the January 31, 2026 NPP presidential primaries.

Dr. Acheampong, who is the Member of Parliament for Abetifi and former Minister for Food and Agriculture, declared his intention to contest the NPP flagbearer position ahead of the 2028 general election during a meeting with the leadership of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, where he sought their prayers and blessings.

