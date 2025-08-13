Man Stabs Wife Over Infidelity Claims, Attempts Suicide

The couple at the hospital

A 38-year-old woman, identified as Rebecca Appiah, is fighting for her life at the Bekwai Government Hospital after her husband allegedly stabbed her in the stomach in a suspected fit of jealousy at Edwenase, a suburb of Abodom in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The disturbing incident occurred after what neighbours and the victim describe as months of tension between the couple.

Mrs. Appiah told hospital staff that her husband had repeatedly accused her of engaging in extramarital affairs whenever she travelled to the Bekwai market to sell her goods on market days. She claimed that he often threatened to kill her over these suspicions, despite her denials.

On the day of the attack, the accusations reportedly escalated into violence. Without warning, the suspect is said to have seized a knife and plunged it into his wife’s abdomen.

According to the victim, her husband then turned the weapon on himself, inflicting stab wounds, before allegedly drinking poison in what appeared to be an attempt to hasten his own death.

Residents who heard her cries for help rushed to the scene and found both husband and wife bleeding heavily.

They were quickly transported to the Bekwai Government Hospital, where doctors placed them under emergency care. Medical sources say Mrs. Appiah is in stable condition and responding to treatment, while her husband remains in critical condition as medical staff battle to save his life.

Police in the Bekwai Municipality have begun investigations into the case. Officers said they would take a statement from the suspect once his condition improves.

The incident has shocked residents of Edwenase, with many expressing concern over rising cases of domestic violence in the area. Some neighbours described the couple’s relationship as troubled, while others expressed surprise at the violent turn of events.

A Daily Guide Report