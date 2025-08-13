NPP Youth Wing Condemns Arrest Of Fante Comedy, AY, Sir-Obama Pokuase

Salam Mustapha

The National Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed disappointment over the arrest and detention of two TikTokers over a viral video, as well as the arrest of social media activist Sir Obama Pokuase.

In a statement issued by the National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustapha was amazed by the eagerness of the Ghana Police Service in arresting and detaining young citizens who, out of exuberance, made comments deemed unsuitable for the moment.

“These Social Media Activists, like all of us, acknowledge the grief that has gripped the nation. These Social Media Activists have no actionable ability to cause any harm nor intend to do so, except for their comments, which, however unsavory, are opinions they are entitled to,” part of the statement read.

It also added that “We need not remind the Ghana Police that freedom of speech is guaranteed in the country for all citizens and that the partisan approach being adopted by the current security system of the state is very worrisome.”

Salam Mustapha added that the current IGP, Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, who was a Deputy IGP under the erstwhile NPP administration, should be aware that his outfit has tolerated a plethora of wrong, if not worse, reckless comments and videos by NDC activists.

“Why intolerance today? Why is the malicious treatment of all persons who identify with the NPP the new ‘ish’ to the security setup? Is it a deliberate attempt to intimidate us?”

He called on the police service not to be a wimp for the executive but to uphold its motto ‘Service with Integrity’. Salam Mustapha further reminded the Police Service to rather tend attention to the violent attack on the former Minister of State and MP for Awutu Senya East—Hon. Hawa Koomson, Deputy National Organizer of the NPP, Chris Lloyd, and other members of the NPP who were attacked by known attackers during the Ablekuma North Constituency rerun.

“You have woefully failed to do your work to arrest and prosecute them because they are NDC members. They are walking free men. Yet you arrest harmless youths for just a social media conversation. This is shamelessly biased and partisan,” he said.

He demanded the unconditional and immediate release of Fante Comedy, AY, and Sir-Obama Pokuase.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke