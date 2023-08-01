Youth Will Flourish In Politics – Prophet Claims

Prophet George Clottey ministering during one of his programs

FOUNDER and leader of the Hopepress Chapel International, Prophet George Clottey, has claimed that the world was going to see a massive political change globally, where lots of young people would get the opportunity to enter into and flourish in politics.

He made these remarks during one of his highly patronized prayer program dubbed, ‘BREAK THE LUNCH’ which he hosts live on Facebook and YouTube daily between 1 pm and 2 pm.

These comments by the popular prophet have since caused a stir online garnering varying thoughts and opinions by netizens, especially as Ghana prepares to hold its general elections next year.

With the two main political parties – the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) – both preparing their arsenals for the elections, it remains to be seen whether or not these claims would hold true.

Prophet George Clottey however added that Ghana needs to pray because a man not chosen by God would allegedly force himself into the presidential seat by shooting down the one chosen by God.

“I see the seat of Ghana vacant and I saw seven spirits of the Lord with 12 angels who have travelled and entered a place to bring a man that has been hidden for a long time to fill the seat that was formerly vacant.

“Nonetheless, we need to pray because I saw that the chosen one has been shot down and another took over. I saw the flag of NDC waving in victory because they thought they had won, only for it to be shot down by the candidate of the NPP. The results will be contended but it will not stand”, he claimed.

The prophet also admonished the church in Ghana and Ghanaians at large to pray fervently against any tensions that may arise between the country’s two main parties which could potentially lead to some terrible things happening in the build-up to 2024 general elections.

Prophet George Clottey has over the years been known for his very thought-provoking prophecies especially in the political arena and all eyes would be on him on the outcome of the elections in 2024.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio