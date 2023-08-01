Nana Worried Over West Africa Coups

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has expressed deep-seated concern about the increasing spate of military takeovers in the West African sub-region.

He believes that is affecting the growth and development of the sub -regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

That, he said was because “ECOWAS was the poster boy of regional integration on the continent a few years ago and it is important that we find a way to restore that position, that reality , and that image of ECOWAS.”

This was when he received the Special Represent of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Leonardo Santos Simão at the presidency (Jubilee House) Monday evening.

Santos Simão is in Ghana as part of his familiarisation tour of West Africa and the Sahel following his appointment to the new office.

“We are talking about a region [West Africa] which until four, five years ago, was held as a model of democratic governance on the continent.

“Virtually all the nations of ECOWAS were the subject of democratic elections but sadly that picture of ECOWAS as a democratic space has been compromised by the events in Guinea, Mali, Burkina Faso and now in Niger”, he noted with concern

For him, how to reestablish democratic rule is their major preoccupation for now.

President Akufo-Addo called on the new Special Representative of the Secretary-General for UNOWAS to take immediate steps aimed at restoring democratic rule in countries in the region where there have been military coups and constitutional overthrows.

“I think that a statesman of your stature and with the understanding of the problems of our continent and our region [that you have], you are in a very ideal position to promote that dialogue [between the UN and the African continent]”, was how he put it, whilst noting emphasis “we will all very happily assist in the finding a way where the UN and ECOWAS can work together effectively to deal with the problems of our area [West Africa Region].

On his part, the UNOWAS boss, Leonardo Santos Simão, expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo and his government for supporting his candidature for his new role which he has been occupying for only the past six weeks.

He indicated that since assuming office, it has become clear to him that the most significant challenge that the West Africa and Sahel region is facing is threats to its security.

He therefore assured President Akufo-Addo and other regional leaders of his commitment to ensure that the United Nations works closely with ECOWAS to guarantee the security and stability of the region.

UNOWAS

The United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) is a political mission managed by the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (DPPA). UNOWAS was established in 2002 following a request to the Security Council by the UN Secretary general, the late Kofi Annan.

Its original mandate has changed over time to reflect the needs of the region and was last extended in January 2023. UNOWAS has the responsibility for preventive diplomacy, good offices and political mediation and facilitation efforts in West Africa and the Sahel.

UNOWAS also works to prevent conflict, election-and transition-related tensions, sustain peace and consolidate peacebuilding efforts and political stability, based on the rule of law, in partnership with regional and sub regional entities and other actors, as relevant.

It works closely with regional and sub regional entities such as the African Union, the Economic Community of West African States, the Group of Five for the Sahel, the Mano River Union, the Lake Chad Basin Commission, the Accra Initiative, the Gulf of Guinea Commission as well as other regional partners to support regional solutions to cross-cutting threats to peace and security, such as terrorism and violent extremism, transnational organized crime, piracy and maritime insecurity.

The body enhances sub regional capacities for conflict prevention, management and resolution, mediation, and good offices, mindful of the sustainable development context in West Africa and the Sahel, promoting the women, peace and security agenda, and the youth, peace and security agenda.

UNOWAS addresses the impact of climate change on peace and security in West Africa and the Sahel. It takes into consideration the adverse consequences of climate change, energy insecurity, environmental change, and natural disasters, among other factors, including by assisting the governments of the region and the United Nations system in undertaking assessments of risk management strategies related to these factors.

It also supports, through political advocacy and a convening role, the implementation of the United Nations integrated strategy for the Sahel to enhance collaboration across the United Nations system and promote coherence in the international and regional response to the root causes and impact of conflict in the Sahel.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent