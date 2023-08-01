EMY Africa Awards Goes to Lagos, Nigeria

Dr. Akinwumi Ayodeji Adesina

EMY Africa is organizing an exclusive Soiree in Lagos, Nigeria, in honor of all EMY Africa Awards alumni from the country.

Prominent figures across diverse industries have been extended invitations to this prestigious gathering, set to take place on a dazzling evening in Victoria Island on Sunday, 13th August, 2023.

In an interview with the Founder and Executive Director of EMY Africa, Mr. Kojo Soboh, confirmed that the event promises an enchanting ambiance aslike-minded individuals converge to celebrate achievements, forge connections, and inspire the next generation of leaders.

Nigeria is known as one of the economic giants in Africa and for its rich talent pool and is home to the continent’s largest entertainment industry. Notable Nigerian figures who have graced the EMY winners’ circle include the visionary Akinwumi Adesina (Man of the Year 2022), Tony Elumelu (Man of the year Africa, 2017), the charismatic Richard MofeDamajo (RMD) (Continental Icon in Film), the influential Adebola Williams (Young Achiever Africa, 2017), the esteemed Lanre Olusola (Mentorship Award, 2022), the dynamic Seyi Tinubu (Young Achiever Africa, 2020), the media icon Ayo Animashaun (Media Excellence Awards, 2022), the music maestro Micheal Collins Ajereh aka Don Jazzy (Continental Music Icon Award, 2022), the stylish Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (Man of style Award, 2021), and the multi-talented Ayo Makun – AY (African Entertainer of the Award, 2020). These exceptional individuals have left an indelible impact on their industries, representing Nigeria with pride and demonstrating the country’s vibrant talent.

Embracing its reputation as one of West Africa’s most prominent award events, the EMY Africa Awards has elevated countless achievers across local industries, communities, culture, and public service in Africa and beyond, including complementary awards to impactful women challenging the status quo.

This year, two Nigerian actors, the charismatic Tobi Bakre and the versatile Chidi Mokeme have secured nominations in the Actor of the Year category. Fans can cast their votes on the EMY Africa Awards website (www.emyafrica.com) or engage with their favorite actors’ post on the official Instagram page (@emyafrica).

Voting is free and will end on 6th October 2023. As the voting phase draws to a close, it is expected that other distinguished Nigerians will also receive well-deserved recognition in various honorary categories.

The EMY Africa Lagos soiree is supported by Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President of Ghana, Mercedes Benz (Weststar Associates Limited), Ghana tourism Authority, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Caveman Watches, DVO Ghana, Joy FM, Adom TV, Joy Prime, Ghana Web and EMY Africa Magazine. The 8th EMY Africa Awards which comes off on Saturday, 14th October 2023 promises to be a night of unparalleled elegance, glittering performances, networking, and a celebration of individuals who embody excellence.