You’ve Made Ghana Proud …Minister Tells Armwrestling World Champ

Grace Minta (5th L), Mustapha Ussif (3rd R) with some members of the Golden Arms

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, on Tuesday welcomed Grace Minta, the newly crowned world armwrestling champion, to his office in Accra.

The minister eulogised and congratulated Grace for her remarkable achievement at the just ended 45th World Armwrestling Championship in Chisinau, Moldova.

“Your achievement is a testament to your hard work and dedication,” Minister Ussif said, shaking Minta’s hand. “You’ve made Ghana proud, and we’re committed to supporting your sport.”

Minta, a staff of the Ghana Police Service, was accompanied by some team mates and the board of Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) led by President Charles Osei Asibey, Vice President Dr. Kofi Addo-Agyekum, Secretary General Jesse Agyepong, Mr. Godfrey Amarteifio, and Mr. Gordon Saah.

Others in the meeting were World Armwrestling Referees Husseini Akuettteh Addy, Nii Otoo Larkyne and Abigail Frema. Also present were the Ministry’s Chief Director Mr. William Kartey, the Head of PR and Head of Protocol.

The Sports Minister assured Ghana Armwrestling Federation of government’s support, including resources for training and international competitions. He expressed the government’s commitment to work with Ghana Armwrestling, recognising its potential for growth and development in Ghana. He further called on sports federations to partner with the security services in the recruitment and development of top level athletes.

Mr. Ussif encouraged the Federation to establish armwrestling clubs in schools and communities, leveraging on Minta’s success to grow the sport nationwide and unearth more talents. He charged the Golden Arms to make good use of the facility provided through the African Games to get themselves ready for global competitions.

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, President of GAF, pleaded with the ministry to provide Golden Arms with a training centre to boost their developmental plan.

He assured that armwrestling would win a gold medal for Ghana when given the nod to participate at the Olympics.

Kofi Addo Agyekum, Vice President of Ghana Armwrestling Federation, also thanked the Minister of Youth and Sports following his support to the Federation.

Minta’s historic gold medal win in the Women’s 80kg category at the 2024 World Armwrestling Championship marked an unprecedented and groundbreaking moment for Ghanaian sports, igniting a new wave of enthusiasm for armwrestling in Ghana, inspiring young athletes to pursue the sport.

Grace Minta presented Minister Ussif with the World Championship medal, commemorating her achievement and the beginning of a new era for armwrestling in Ghana.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has promised an undisclosed package for the world champion.

From The Sports Desk