Yul Edochie Announces Own Church

Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has surprisingly launched himself on a new path by unveiling his ministry called True Salvation Ministry (TSM).

The controversial actor announced on YouTube, marking a significant transition in his career.

The revelation of True Salvation Ministry was shared with the public on Tuesday through various social media platforms, following Yul Edochie’s earlier tease of a major announcement on his official handles.

The actor, now taking on the role of a preacher, unveiled a poster of the church and expressed his commitment to answering the call of God Almighty.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, Yul Edochie declared, “It’s time to answer the call of God Almighty. It’s time to do His work fully. To spread the true message of God. Tune in, and be transformed.”

The actor’s decision to establish his own ministry has stirred curiosity and discussions among fans and the public. Yul Edochie, known for his controversial persona in Nollywood, appears to be embarking on a new chapter focused on spiritual teachings and spreading what he refers to as the true message of God.

As the news of True Salvation Ministry circulates, many are eager to see how Yul Edochie’s journey into the realm of spirituality unfolds and the impact it may have on his career in the Nigerian film industry.