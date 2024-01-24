Mercy Asiedu Debunks Death Rumors

Mercy Asiedu

Renowned Kumawood actress, Mercy Asiedu, has taken to social media to dispel rumors of her demise, refuting reports circulating on Amazing TV that falsely claimed her passing.

In an Instagram video, Asiedu expressed her frustration with the misleading information and clarified her current status. “Ghanaians and my fans everywhere, by God’s grace I am fine. I am not sick. There is nothing wrong with me. Some Amazing TV person is out there reporting what he doesn’t know. I don’t think that person can kill the mother in pursuit of money. You don’t put death on the next person,” she asserted.

The actress apologized for the fear and panic caused among her loved ones due to the false reports. She emphasized, “I needed to clear the air. I am not dead; I’m alive.”

Addressing another inaccuracy, Asiedu clarified her location, stating, “The writer claimed I’m in the UK, but I’m not in the UK. I am in the US. It is not me. Thank you.”

Mercy Asiedu celebrated as one of Ghana’s most prominent actors, is widely recognized for her memorable roles in Concert Party and Asoreba. As a key figure in Kumawood cinema, she has left an indelible mark with roles in films like Sumsum Aware, Kakra Yebedie, Agya Koo Trotro, Ghana Yonko, Emaa doduo Kunu, Divine Prayer, Obi Yaa, and Sama Te fie.

The actress reassured her fans of her well-being and urged them to disregard the false reports, emphasizing that she is very much alive.

By Francis Addo