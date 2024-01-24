South Africa’s Julius Malema Shades Mahama

Julius Malema

The Commander-In-Chief of South Africa’s far-left political party, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, has emphasized the need for Africa’s democracy to mature to the point where former presidents do not engage in battles with their successors.

Speaking at a public dialogue organised in Accra by the Ghanaian socialist pressure group sponsored by the NDC, AriseGhana, Mr Malema called for a smooth transition of power and urged African leaders to respect constitutional requirements.

During his speech, Malema stated, “You have to ensure that democracy matures in such a manner in Africa, where the previous president does not make it his business to fight the current president. You must allow the new to lead with all their force because you were the same, it doesn’t mean you are perfect.”

He stressed that former presidents should adopt the role of statesmen, engaging in courtesy visits, consultations, and attending to other state functions rather than actively engaging in politics.

Malema argued that this approach would contribute to stability and the continuous reinforcement of democracy in Africa.

Furthermore, he urged African leaders to avoid imposing themselves on their people beyond their constitutional mandate. He cautioned against leaders extending their tenure by calling on the military for support and emphasized that leaders should not view political office as a traditional leadership position.

Malema said, “If you want to be a traditional leader, go and fight in your tribe for those type of issues, we don’t subscribe to people who want to leave a political office with a coffin.”

Despite this, he assured former presidents that they would still receive state funerals, pensions, and protection. However, he emphasized that respect for their successors is vital.

Addressing the youth, Malema urged them not to forcibly remove the older generation from positions of leadership. He emphasized the importance of institutional memory and advocated for a balance between generations. “We must always make sure that the old co-exist with the young but the old must be prepared to pass the wisdom to the young ones,” he stated.

In conclusion, Malema shared his experience of witnessing a generational mix in Liberia, where the old and the young coexisted in positions of power.

He expressed hope that the vice president in Liberia would not be suffocated and emphasized that a transfer of power to the younger generation is essential.

“The president must know that with all his experience and advanced age, he has a duty to pass the baton to the younger generation,” Malema emphasized.

As Africa strives for democratic progress, the message from Julius Malema serves as a reminder of the need for smooth transitions and respect for constitutional mandates.

Watch Julius Malema speech attached

By Vincent Kubi