President Akufo-Addo Grants Extension For GRA/SML Probe

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has granted an extension for KPMG to complete its audit on the transaction between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML).

The initial deadline of Tuesday, 16th January 2024, has been extended to Friday, 23rd February 2024. This decision comes in response to a request made by KPMG, seeking additional time to undertake the assignment.

According to the President, KPMG is obliged to submit its final report no later than Friday, 23rd February 2024.

In addition to the extension, President Akufo-Addo has addressed a request from GRA regarding the continuation of the monitoring system installed and utilized by SML, despite the suspension of its GRA-related operations. However, the President has denied GRA’s request and ordered that the suspension of the contract’s performance should persist until the completion of the audit. This directive aims to ensure a comprehensive review of the transaction and subsequent submission of the audit report by KPMG.

The President’s decision expresses a commitment to transparency and accountability, emphasizing the importance of a thorough examination of the GRA-SML transaction. The extension granted to KPMG will allow for meticulous scrutiny, providing a comprehensive understanding of the matter at hand.

Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency, in a statement said that the President remains dedicated to ensuring a fair and unbiased analysis of the GRA-SML transaction. “The extended timeline will enable KPMG to deliver a conclusive report, shedding light on the details of the transaction.”

As the audit process continues, stakeholders await the findings of KPMG’s investigation, which will contribute to informed decision-making and the pursuit of appropriate actions, if necessary.

By Vincent Kubi