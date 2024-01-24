Major General Oppong-Peprah Appointed New CDS

Major General Oppong-Peprah

Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, Chief of Army Staff Ghana has been appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as Chief of Defence Staff, effective Thursday, 1st February 2024.

In a statement issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, stated that the appointment has been made subject to consultation with the Council of State, under the provisions of Article 212 of the Constitution of the Republic.

He replaces the outgoing Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama who retires on February 1, 2024.

“It follows the imminent completion of the tour of duty and subsequent retirement from the Ghana Armed Forces, on Thursday, 1st February 2024, of the current Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama. President Akufo-Addo has expressed his deep gratitude to him for his devoted and meritorious service to the Ghana Armed Forces and the nation”.

He explains that the President has also appointed Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona as Chief of Army Staff, in succession to Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, with effect from Thursday, 1st February 2024.

“This appointment has also been made subject to consultation with the Council of State, under the provisions of Article 212 of the Constitution of the Republic.

Major General Onwona, until his new appointment, was the Commandant of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College”.

“Rear Admiral Issah Adams Yakubu and Air Vice Marshal Frederick Asare Kwasi Bekoe remain in their positions as Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff respectively” the statement added.

BY Daniel Bampoe