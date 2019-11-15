Zachariassen Agent Mad At Kotoko

Kjetil Zachariassen

Charles Kouadio, the agent of former Asante Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachariassen, has threatened to report Asante Kotoko to CAF or FIFA for sacking his client without the agreed compensation fee in the contract.



According to Kouadio, Kotoko used the only exit clause in the contract they had with Zachariassen which favoured them to sack the Norwegian, but they failed to pay the agreed compensation of three months’ salary which the club had agreed to pay when the two parties met after the Confederation Cup exit to Ivorian side FC San Pedro.



“I have so many comments about this issue because I think the person who wrote this letter thinks that we are foolish and don’t know anything about contract. I know all the clauses in the contract and they wrote only the clauses that favors them (Kotoko). Let them bring out all the four clauses in the contract”



“At the right time, we will report the matter to the appropriate quarters or the higher level and will defend the contract,” he told the Kumasi-based Silver FM.



He further revealed the four clauses which were included in the contract that his client signed with the Porcupine Warriors.



“It’s four clauses (sic) qualify us to the group stages of the Champions League, qualify us to the group stages of the confederation cup, let us finish first at the NC competitions and the fourth one, let us finish first in the MTN FA Cup in other for us to play in the CAF competitions again. Those were the four clauses in the contract,” Charles Kouadio added.