The Independence hero and first President of Zambia, Kenneth Kaunda has died.

He died on Thursday, June 17, 2021, aged 97.

He had been hospitalized for days in Zambia.

He was born on 28 April 1924 at a mission station near the border between what was then Northern Rhodesia and the Congo.

His tenure as President came to an end in 1991.

