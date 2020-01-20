Zein Floors Malian Media

Businessman Hassan Zein has won a defamation case against some leading media outlets in Mali after months of legal tussle.

The defendant’s media houses in Mali were convicted of spreading negative unsubstantiated stories about the Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist last year.

Some faceless individuals attempted to use the media houses to defame the respected businessman who has been providing jobs for hundreds of Ghanaian youth.

The consistent publications in both print and electronic media in Mali had negative consequences on businesses owned by Mr. Zein and more seriously on his health.

Consequently, the legal team of Mr. Zein filed a law suit against the media houses involved in propagating falsehood about the businessman and succeeded in flooring them in court.

The court slapped a 100,000 CFA Francs fine against defendant Seyni T. Kassambara, Editor of Malian private newspaper, TOGUNA BIHEBDOMIDAIRE, finding him liable. In default, the court condemned him to three months in prison.

The Bamako Appeal Court (District IV Court) ruling stated, “Ruling publicly, contradictorily in matters of press crime in the first instance, after having deliberated in accordance with the law. Receives the exceptions raised: Rejects the exceptions raised by the Cheick O council.”

It added “…Condemns the accused to pay him the symbolic franc as damages and interest. Ordered at the expense of the accused two (02) successive publications in visible and legible character of the operative part of this judgment in the newspaper TOGUNA BIHEBDOMIDAIRE. Info – Mantin) under penalty of five hundred mile (500. 000) fransc CFA per juar of delay as from the notification of this decision.”

Mr. Zein’s legal team is calling on appropriate quarters to bring persons behind the defamation of its clients to face the law.

Meanwhile, the businessman has expressed grave worry over the paltry sum the court has slapped on the perpetrators, taking into account the immense damage it has caused him (Mr. Zein) and his businesses.