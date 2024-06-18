Zenith Bank Ghana Donates Laptops, Computers To KNUST, HTU

Mr. James Wiafe Akenten (5th from left – front row) presenting the computers to Prof. Ben Q. Honyenuga

Zenith Bank (Ghana) Ltd has donated 20 laptops to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and 10 desktop computers to the Ho Technical University (HTU).

The donations follow a long-standing relationship between the Bank and the two institutions, and forms part of the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of giving back and positively impacting lives in the communities it operates.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank (Ghana) Ltd, Henry Onwuzurigbo who led the donation to KNUST said the gesture aligns with the Bank’s commitment to advancing ICT education in institutions.

He said the initiative was anchored on the Bank’s three pillars of People, Technology and Service and a mission of continuing to invest in the best people, technology and environment.

Mr. Onwuzurigbo pledged to strengthen and foster an even more robust relationship with the University.

He emphasised that this commitment reflects the Bank’s broader strategy of fostering educational partnerships to drive innovation and academic excellence.

He noted that such partnerships were crucial for equipping the next generation with the skills and resources necessary to thrive in an increasingly digital world. This initiative not only underscores the Bank’s dedication to corporate social responsibility but also its vision to be a catalyst for positive change in the education sector, he said.

The Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Prof. Rita Dickson, in her remarks said the donation from Zenith Bank had come at a time when many students need laptops to aid their learning.

“We have had many students apply for laptops on the school’s online request portal and the students are waiting to have their requests honoured, so this donation is very timely, and we would ensure that the students get these laptops for learning,” she said.

At the Ho Technical University, Divisional Head at Zenith Bank Ghana, James Wiafe Akenten, who led the delegation, reiterated the Bank’s unflinching support towards the advancement of the University and Information Technology.

He cited other support extended to the University by the Bank, such as the Bank’s existing awards scheme for the Best Graduating Student of the Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology which was evident of the Bank’s interest in aiding with the advancement of the University.

The Vice-Chancellor of HTU, Prof. Ben Q. Honyenuga, on receiving the computers commended Zenith Bank’s consistent support to the University.

He added that the Bank’s support for the annual Best Graduating Student award at the institution’s congregation and the donation of the computers would ensure much stronger collaborations and mutually beneficial initiatives between the University and the Bank.

Mr. Honyenuga assured the Bank that the computers would benefit the student population.

“The donated computers would immediately be deployed to the University’s E-library to enhance the existing library infrastructure,” he said.