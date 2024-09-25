Zenith Bank Holds 19th Anniversary Health Walk

Zenith Bank staff and customers during the walk

Zenith Bank Ghana staff, customers and stakeholders have participated in a health walk through some principal streets of Accra in celebration of the Bank’s 19th anniversary.

The participants, walked from the Zenith Heights in Ridge through Ridge Roundabout, Accra Financial Centre, and the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange, before returning to the Zenith Heights.

The seven-kilometre exercise was themed, “Beyond Boundaries: 19 Years of Financial Innovation and Excellence.”

MD/CEO of Zenith Bank Ghana, Henry Onwuzurigbo, addressing the media said the anniversary walk is to celebrate tenacity, agility, resilience, togetherness, and advancement of the financial institution.

“Today’s celebration symbolises our commitment to wellness and shared goals. We will continue to push boundaries explore new frontiers and set higher standards,” he said.

Mr. Onwuzurigbo noted that similar walks are being planned for all 16 regions of Ghana in the future adding, “Health is wealth as the saying goes, but many of us have sedentary lifestyles… We even shut down our elevators for a week to prepare our staff for this event. Regular exercise is crucial for avoiding hidden health issues.”

Mr. Onwuzurigbo used the platform to express his gratitude to Zenith Bank stakeholders who have supported the bank’s vision of being the reference point in the provision of prompt, flawless and innovative banking products and services in the Ghanaian banking industry.

He also thanked the customers of Zenith Bank for their contribution towards the Bank’s 19-year success story, through their unwavering trust and loyalty.

He expressed his appreciation, to the Board, “for visionary leadership, strategically guiding us toward numerous achievements and Team Zenith, whose dedication and teamwork have been instrumental in our triumphs, embracing our theme for the year, ‘Teaming for Excellence,’ they have demonstrated the power of collaboration.”

Notable participants of the walk included the Acting Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Adeoye Ifedayo, and the bank’s Board Chair, Freda Yahan Duplan.

