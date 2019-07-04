Zipline Ghana Donates LifeJackets To Fishermen, Nurses

Leading medical drone technology firm, Zipline Ghana Limited, has donated 25 lifejackets to nurses and fishermen at Ekye, a community within the Kwahu Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region.

The donations made on Friday, June 28, 2019, formed part of Zipline’s corporate social responsibility.

The lifejackets are to help save the lives of nurses who travel daily on the Volta Lake and other water bodies in the area to work.

Presenting the lifejackets to the various beneficiaries at Ekye, the Systems Integration Lead for Zipline Ghana Limited, Naa Adorkor Yawson, said Zipline deemed it necessary to protect lives.

She assured that the company would continue to engage and remain part of the communities that it serves.

Receiving the lifejackets on behalf of the fishermen at the bank of the Volta Lake, Assemblyman for Ekye-Amanfrom, Theophilus Avor, thanked Zipline for its kind gesture.

“We are very, very happy,” the Assemblyman said, lamenting that traveling on this lake is very risky in terms of storm.

He revealed that it was the first time a private company has donated lifejackets to fisher folks in the area.

The Kwahu Afram Plains South District Director of Health for the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Joana Amankwah, praised Zipline and expressed the belief that the extension of the medical drone delivery service to Ekye would help save more lives.

Zipline was launched in Ghana on April 24, 2019, and has ever since hit the ground running.