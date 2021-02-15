Zoomlion Starts Free Bin Distribution

Zoomlion staff doing the distribution

Waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), has officially commenced the distribution of waste bins for free under its ‘One Million-Waste Bin’ project in five metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) in the Greater Accra Region.

Residents of assemblies under Ablekuma North, Ablekuma South, Ablekuma Central, Okaikoi South and Krowor are to receive the dustbins for free.

Last week, Zoomlion dispatched staff to the five MMDAs to register households within the beneficiary assemblies and also do mass distribution.

With this, Zoomlion is looking at distributing a million waste bins to households and businesses in all cities and communities across the country.

At a media briefing, the Greater Accra Zoomlion General Manager, Ernest Morgan Acquah, said their target was to distribute a million waste bins and indicated that the number of waste bins would increase if they exceeded the target.

He said a research carried out by the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) and Zoomlion Ghana Limited identified the lack of bins in homes as a major factor making filth engulf the cities.

“So it was based on this research finding that Jospong and Zoomlion partnered some waste management companies to produce waste bins and distribute them for free to homes to prevent our streets and environs from being engulfed with filth,” Mr. Acquah said.

Mr. Acquah said even though the bins were free, “every household is expected to pay a commitment fee of GH¢20 for the registration,” adding that “this fee will demonstrate the households’ commitment to the project and also be used in producing more bins for the country.”

He said the waste bins were fitted with Radio Frequency Identity (RFID) tags to enable waste management companies to closely monitor and track the clearing of waste by their workers.

The RFID system, he continued, would also avoid the situation where waste bins overflowed and polluted the environment with its accompanying health hazards.

Mr. Acquah further said that a digital payment platform had been installed to ensure easy payment and collection of waste.

Ecobank Ghana Limited is said to be the financier of the $10 million project, with Universal Plastic Products and Recycling (UPPR) Ghana Limited and the Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA) as the collaborators.