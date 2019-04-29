﻿Aggerh Is Tamale GNPC Ghana’s Fastest

Barnabas Aggerh (leading) shrugging off opposition to the finishing line.



University of Development Studies’ (UDS) Barnabas Aggerh clocked 10:24 to finish first in the Tamale GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human meet (seniors) over the weekend at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Tamale.

Aflamal Wallace, also a UDS student, finished behind the winner by just a second, while Abdul Razak Seidu, (10:38) Northern Region, placed third.

A time of 12:10 handed the women’s U-18 top prize to Barikisu Issahaku of Tamasco, while Barika Christian (12:13), Northern Region and Salmata Bawka (13:89), Upper West followed in that order.

Abdul Saminu Rashid distinguished himself in the boys U-18 after clocking 10:50 with Salifu Wayo Majeed (10:62) and Zakaria Mumim (10:65) following.

In the girls U-18, Awam Umar Sakina recorded 12: 15 to emerge tops, while Edith Nsoh and Saana Niamatu followed with (13:49) and (13:62) respectively.

It was Alhassan Abdulai (11:33), who picked the boys U-15 ultimate prize with Lamisi Ayelinga (13:10) winning the girls event

Adam Abdul Wakilu won the boys U-10 event.

The first three winners went home with medals and products from sponsors.

Ghana Fastest Human founder, Reks Brooby, applauded the participants for demonstrating brilliance.

“I am highly impressed with the level of competition, the winners have given us a foretaste of what to expect in the national final. Minority Leader Harunah Idrissu has been supportive for the last three years, we are grateful sir,” Brobby said after the event.

The Tamale meet is the first of the regional meet for this year’s national competition scheduled for later in the year.

It is a seven-year initiative aimed at reviving short distance athletics in second cycle institutions in the country, as well as producing athletes for the 2020 Olympics.

The event received sponsorship from GNPC with support from Adidas, Moringa King, Global Media Alliance, Kriate Lync, Indomie Instant Noodles and Wrenco Printing.

By Kofi Owusu AduonumP