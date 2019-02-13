

Gareth Bale



Gareth Bale moved from Tottenham to Real Madrid in 2013, but apparently hasn’t picked up much of the local language in the past six years.

According to Marca, his Real Madrid team-mate, Marcelo, claims that Bale still only speaks English.

This news comes alongside growing concerns over Bale’s future at the club, with the Welshman saying he is happy there despite unrest from some fans.

After the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kiko Casilla, Marcelo says he is now lonely in the dressing room.

‘Now I have no one by my side, I have Bale on the other side, but Bale does not speak, he only speaks English, we speak with gestures and say “hi, hello and good wine.”‘

Gareth Bale recently scored his 100th goal for Real Madrid, however, his future is still uncertain as he has not yet filled Ronaldo’s boots since the star left for Juventus.

Recently, Sport claimed that Bale’s ‘introverted personality doesn’t fit well with the rest of the group,’ at the club.

If Bale doesn’t speak any Spanish, then it’s easy to see why he would not mesh with some of his team-mates.

Bale now has competition for his role from Brazilian wonder kid, Vinicius Junior, and speculation over whether he will be forced to find a new club is growing once again, as it has done several times over his years in Madrid.

Manchester United have consistently been linked with bringing Bale back to the Premier League of late.

Bale has given Real Madrid fans unforgettable moments, including an amazing Champions League final goal and a memorable performance in the Copa del Rey final, however fans have grown frustrated with the number of injuries the 29-year-old seems to pick up.