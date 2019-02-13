Dan Botwe Condemns Salaga Protest

Dan Botwe

Minister of Regional Reorganisation & Development, Dan Kweku Botwe, has condemned the violent protest at Salaga in the Savannah Region following the naming of Damongo as the capital of the newly created region.

Mr. Botwe said this morning at the Jubilee House that it is absolutely unacceptable for the youth to carry out such destructions on properties in the town.

The violent protest took place after President Akufo-Addo announced at the Jubilee House in Accra that Damongo has been chosen as the capital.

Salaga’s youth who were frustrated about their area not being selected as the capital set houses ablaze.

The Northern Regional Police Command said through its Public Affairs Officer that it mounted an early morning operations to arrest the suspects.

The command indicated that its personnel had to move in yesterday to prevent the protesters from burning down the district assembly building, as well as the DCE’s bungalow.

A police reinforcement team from Tamale had been deployed to Salaga to control the situation.

There were many overriding interests in the regional capital status as DGN Online is informed but at the end of the Damongo, which is the seat of the Gonjaland Overlord, Yagbonwura, Tutumba Bore Esa I, was chosen.

Mr. Botwe has prayed the law enforcement agencies to deal with the individuals who vandalised

He observed that there were wide consultations in the process of creating the new region, wondering why the youth carried out the protest, saying, “So Mr. President, a lot of consultations have taken place”, expressing appreciation to the support the Commission and the ministry got from the chiefs.

BY Melvin Tarlue