Techiman Named Bono East Region’s Capital

President Akufo-Addo

TECHIMAN HAS been chosen as the capital of the newly created Bono East Region after a very strong lobbying from various interest groups to have their respective towns granted the capital status.

But presenting the Constitutional Instrument (C.I.113) which gives effect to the results of the referendum on December 27, 2018, this afternoon at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo announced Techiman as the capital to much applause from chiefs and people of the new region gathered at the ceremony.

President Akufo-Addo said, “Today is a happy day for the people of the newly created Bono East Region. I am happy to inform you that Techiman has been chosen as the capital.”

He observed that the petition to create the Bono East Region was a unanimous one, saying emphatically, “Indeed, out of the 10,109 participants at the six public hearings conducted in the proposed Bono East Region, there was not a single dissenting voice.”

The persons who appeared before the Justice Brobbey’s Commission outlined a wide range of issues from access to governance, healthcare, education, as some of the reasons for the creation of the new region.

The president said, “Nananom, I can assure you that this government, which facilitated the creation of this region, in compliance with the provisions of the Constitution, will help ensure the smooth take-off and development of Bono East.”

“The creation of the six new regions present us with the opportunity to serve better the needs of people from these new regions through the effective and efficient reorganisation and distribution of our public services infrastructure,” he highlighted.

President of the Brong Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs and Paramount Chief of Yeji, Nana Pemapem Yaw Kabrese V, who headed the Bono East delegation to the Jubilee House, thanked President Akufo-Addo for giving them the Bono East Region.

He said had it not been the president’s patient and commitment to peace and development, the people of Bono East Region would not have had the opportunity to witness the creation of the region.

He expressed the belief that development would come to pass in the area under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.

No Division

Recently, there has been some competition for the siting of the regional capital. “In a meeting with Dan Botwe and his deputy Martin Adjei Korsa, I assured them that the competition for capital cannot and will not divide us,” he assured the president, saying all the chiefs and the people of Bono East “are united and behind us in your choice of a suitable capital for us.”

He underscored the enormous developmental potentials in the newly created region, saying there are abundance of oil, gold, diamond, industrial clay, among others in the area.

