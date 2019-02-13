I smoked From My Family’s Marijuana Farm – Pastor

Rev. Abbeam Ampomah Danso

GHANAIAN MAN of God, Rev. Abbeam Ampomah Danso, has revealed that he was a ‘weed’ smoker because his family owned a marijuana farm.

According to him, during his early life, he deviated from the works of God and took to smoking.

Sharing his story on ‘This Is Gospel’ with Franky 5 on Hitz FM, he indicated he started smoking marijuana at the age of nine because his step-grandfather cultivated the herb.

The pastor, who is known both in Ghana and the UK, revealed that “at the age of nine, my grandmother had married a man…they farmed weed. I had the opportunity to start smoking because I saw all of them smoking.”

According to the man of God, he did not realise that he was going wayward because in his new environment, everyone in the family smoked.

He explained that “I was smoking but yet I was going to church. I wouldn’t have seen that as a sin those days. It wasn’t a problem because you could see them smoking and all that.”

Recounting his journey to becoming an accomplished pastor and entrepreneur, the business mogul disclosed that life had become unbearable at the age of 13 when he was taken to the Volta Region.

DGN Online understands he refused to return to his village — Kumawu in the Ashanti Region – and opted to travel to Accra and joined the struggle for survival at the age of 14.

God’s Solution Centre, Abeam Institute of Technology, Abbeam Estates, Abbeam Productions, Abbeam Health Centre and Direct Access Ghana are some of his establishments.

BY Melvin Tarlue