Election Observers Demand Peaceful Polls In Nigeria

THE WEST Africa Election Observers Network (WAEON) has called for credible and peaceful elections in Nigeria.

About 84 million Nigerians are going to the polls on Saturday, February 16, 2019, to vote in their presidential election in which incumbent Muhammadu Buhari and opposition PDP’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, are the two leading candidates.

WAEON, in a press statement by its Acting Chairman James Lahai, and issued to DGN Online, hinted that credible and peaceful elections would be good for both Nigeria and Africa.

It said, “This sixth consecutive election marks steady progress in the country’s democratic journey since it reverted from military rule to multiparty democracy in 1999.”

The statement indicated that “accordingly, there is the need for all stakeholders to work to consolidate gains made so far by ensuring credible and peaceful election outcomes.”

“WAEON acknowledges that election is a crucial pillar of democracy,” it said, adding that fortunately, most Nigerians share this view too.

According to 2017 Afrobarometer survey, 72 per cent of adult Nigerians support elections as the legitimate and best way to choose leaders, while 67 percent indicate that their most recent election (the 2015 general election) was “completely free and fair” or “free and fair with minor problems.”

The statement pointed out that “these findings present an opportunity for electoral stakeholders to defy all odds to work assiduously to deliver to Nigerians’ a free, fair, credible and peaceful elections. Such outcomes would help deepen gains made in institutionalizing democracy. “

Ahead of Saturday’s elections, WAEON has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain impartial and transparent while ensuring the conduct of the elections conforms with international best practices.

The security services, according to the statement, are encouraged to exhibit high professional standards in discharging their duties during the polls and keep polling stations safe from threats of intimidation and violence in order not to discourage voters from turning up for the polls.

“WAEON further urges the political parties, leaders and supporters to conduct themselves peacefully and tolerate dissenting views from opponents. WAEON wishes the people of Nigeria a successful election which can only be touted as credible and peaceful if all stakeholders diligently contribute their quota in ensuring acceptable outcomes,” the statement added.

BY Melvin Tarlue