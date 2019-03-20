﻿Zenith Deepens Digital Banking

Zenith Bank Managing Director, Henry Oroh (Right) with Director of Payments Systems, Bank of Ghana, Dr. Settor Amediku



Zenith Bank Ghana has launched a new campaign to raise awareness about the bank’s digital products and services that will make banking fast, smart, safe and more convenient for customers of the bank.

The ‘Go Lite with Zenith Bank’ campaign is also aimed at promoting government’s agenda of a cash-lite economy.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign in Accra, Zenith Bank Managing Director, Henry Oroh said the campaign is to re-launch the refined digital products of the bank in a bid to provide excellent customer experience throughout the year.

This, he said, was due to the low patronage of the products and services by customers of the bank, a situation he said was not exclusive to Zenith Bank.

He said the bank’s digital products and services namely Momo, Bank 2 wallet, Zmobile, Internet Banking, Cards and Scan to pay, are aimed at serving the ever-growing market that is tech savvy and highly innovative.

“More and more businesses are moving towards a cashless environment… bundling electronic payment information and software creates opportunities for businesses to streamline and automate processes relating to procurement, inventory management and payment collections,” he said.

Mr. Oroh said digital transactions also have an inherent benefit to government, as it increases the effectiveness of government control of crime and corruption.

“Since government is generally the largest micro payer and collector … it stands to gain substantially from a cheap, transparent electronic payment platform with adequate traceability of payments,” he stated.

Mr. Oroh noted that with the launch of the campaign, a revolution in digital banking will be triggered and hopefully double the percentage of users in the next two to three years.

The Director of Payments Systems, Bank of Ghana, Dr. Settor Amediku, bemoaned the low patronage of digital platforms of banks, adding that often banks are quick to launch a product or service but fail to create the necessary awareness for effective patronage by customers.

He commended Zenith Bank for launching the campaign to improve the usage of digital products and services of the bank by customers.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri