10 Ghanaians Listed Among 100 Most Reputable Africans

The Reputation Poll International (RPI), a leading global reputation firm has released the 2023 list of 100 Most Reputable African leaders who have played outstanding change makers’ roles across various sectors including entertainment, governance/ leadership, human rights/ advocacy, and business.

In the list were 10 Ghanaian leaders who were selected based on visibility integrity, visibility, and impact.

The Ghanaian leaders featured on the list included Afua kyrie, Chief Financial Officer at Bank of England, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Chancellor of the Women’s University in Africa, Edward Kobina Enniful OBE Editor in Chief, British Vogue.

Ken Kweku, Honorary Consular of Ghana to Tanzania, Samuel Esson Jonah, Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast in Ghana, Kofi Tutu Agyare, Managing Partner at Nubuku Investment, Lucy Quist, Managing Director Morgan Stanley Ghana.

Eric Yirenkyi Danquah Founding Director, The West African Centre for Crop Improvement (WACCI), Bishop Dag Heward-Mills Founder of the Lighthouse Chapel, and Theresa Ayoade, Executive Director of Multiple Concepts Groups.

“In addition to the individuals recognised on Reputation Poll Intenational’s 100 Most Reputable Africans list for their various achievements, some are celebrated for their contributions to social impact and social entrepreneurship, helping to transform businesses in Africa and positively impacting lives without causing controversy,” RPI said.

Below is the list of the 100 Most Reputable people in Africa in alphabetical order:

1. Abdulrazak Gurnah FRSL – British Author and Professor

2. Agnes Matilda Kalibata – President of Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA)

3. Aisha Yesufu – Human Rights Advocate

4. Amani Abou-Zeid – Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, African Union Commission

5. Amina Chawahir Mohamed Jibril – Deputy Executive Director, UNEP

6. Arunma Oteh – Economist and Financial Manager

7. Basita Michael – President of the Sierra Leone Bar Association

8. Bibata Ganemtore Nabaloum – Head of Association for Promotion of Women and Children (APEE)

9. Bibi Ameenah Firdaus Gurib – Fellow of the African Academy of Sciences

10. Birama Sidibé – Former Vice President of the Islamic Bank of Development

11. Bolaji Akinremi – Director of Economy Trade & Investment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

12. Carol Bouwer – CEO, Carol Bouwer Productions

13. Carolyn Steyn – Founder, 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day

14. Chantal Moussokoura Fanny – Senator for Folon District

15. Clare Akamanzi – CEO, Rwanda Development Board (RDB)

16. Conrad Mbewe – Author and Pastor at Kabwata Baptist Church

17. Cosmas Maduka – Founder and Chairman of the Coscharis Group

18. Coumba Sow – Representative at UN Food and Agriculture Organization

19. Danai Jekesai Gurira – Actress

20. Dauda Lawal – Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Credent Capital and Advisory Ltd

21. David Olaniyi Oyedepo – Founder and General Overseer at Living Faith Church Worldwide (LFCW)

22. Denis Mukwege – Founder and Head of the Panzi Hospital

23. Edi Mūe Gathegi – Actor

24. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf – Former President of Liberia

25. Enoch Adeboye – General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)

26. Fatoumatta Njai – Representative of ECOWAS

27. Fitsum Assefa Adela – Leader, FDRE Minister of Planning and Development

28. Goodluck Ebele Azikwe Jonathan – Former President of Nigeria

29. Helena Ndume – Head of Opthalmology, Windheok Central Hospital

30. Jennifer Douglas – Founder and President, Gede Foundation

31. Jonathan Fonati Koffa – Deputy Speaker Liberia

32. Joaquim Alberto Chissano – Former President of Mozambique

33. Joseph-Achille Mbembe – Author, Philosopher and Lecturer

34. Joyce Msuya – Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator at the UN

35. Judy Dlamini – Chancellor of the University of Witwatersand

36. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella – Former Director-General of UNIDO

37. Kanya King – CEO, Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards

38. Lazarus Chakwera – President of Malawi

39. Leruo Tshekedi Molotlegi – 36th Kgosi (king) of the royal Bafokeng Nation

40. Leymah Gbowee – Peace Activist

41. Leïla Slimani – Author and Journalist

42. Lia Tadesse – Minister of Health in Ethiopia

43. Lindiwe Mazibuko – Executive Director of Apolitical Academy

44. Lydia Heather Mudhari – Honorary Consul for Zimbabwe in Scotland

45. Marieme Jamme – Philanthropist and Businesswoman

46. Maritza Peña Rosabal – Former Minister of Education in Cape Verde

47. Martha Karau – Leader of the NARC Kenya political party

48. Martha K. Koome – Chief Justice of Kenya

49. Martin Kimani – Kenyan Diplomat

50. Mike Jocktane – Founder, Christ Revealed to Nations & Presidential Candidate, Gabon Nouveau

51. Mogoeng Thomas Reetsang Mogoeng – Former Chief Justice of South Africa

52. Mohamed Moustapha Malick Fall – Regional Director at UNICEF for Eastern and Southern Africa

53. Mohamed Mustafa ElBaradei –Egyptian Lawyer and Diplomat

54. Mohammed ‘Mo’ Ibrahim – Founder and Chairman of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation

55. Monica Geingos – First Lady of Namibia

56. Monique Ilboudo – Author and Human Rights Advocate

57. Mthuli Ncube – Former Finance Minister of Zimbabwe

58. Naguib Onsi Sawiris – CEO of Orascom Telecom Holding

59. Nelson Makamo – Visual Artist

60. N’Gunu Tiny – Founder and CEO, The Emerald Group

61. Nicholas Oppenheimer – Businessman

62. Nj Ajuk – Author, Founder and CEO of Centurion Law Group

63. Njoya Tiku – Manager of the UNDP Regional Office in West and Central Africa

64. Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita – CEO of Dutch Mining Group

65. Ogiame Atuwatse III – 21st Olu of Warri

66. Olaniyi Olatunji Nelson – International Development Professional

67. Patrick Ngugi Njoroge – Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya

68. Paul Enenche (Dr., Pastor) – Senior Pastor, the Dunamis International Gospel Centre

69. Phuthi Mahanyelle – CEO of Naspers

70. Ronald Ozzy Lamola – Minister of Justice and Correctional Services in South Africa

71. Rosalia Martins-Hausiku – CEO Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund of Namibia

72. Sadia Haji Samatar – Lead of the Parliament in Somalia

73. Sahle-Work Zewde – President of Ethiopia

74. Sheila Dinotshe Tlou – Nurse and Nursing Educator

75. Soha Ali – Senior Counrty Representative of JP Morgan Chase Bank for the Egypt Office

76. Tembeka Nicholas Ngcukaitobi – Author, Lawyer and Political Activist

77. Thebe Ikalafeng – Founder and CEO of Brand Leadership Group

78. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande – The Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations

79. Tuma Adama Gento- Kamara – Chairperson of the National Revenue Authority (NRA)

80. Victoire Sidémého Dzidudu Dogbé Tomegah – Prime Minister of Togo

81. Victor Ochen – Founder and Executive Director of African Youth Initiative Network (AYINET)

82. Wally Adeyemo – Deputy Secretary of the United States Department of the Treasury

83. Wanjiru Kamau-Rutenberg – Executive Director at Rise, a project by Schmidt

84. WF Kumuyi – General Overseer of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM)

85. Wided Bouchamaoui – Leader of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts

86. Wilfried Mbappé – Football Coach and Agent

87. William Ruto – President of Kenya

88. Winnie Byanyima – Under-Secretary-General of the UN and Executive Director of UNAIDS

89. Workneh Gebeyehu Negewo – Minister of Foreign Affairs in Ethiopia

90. Zeinab Badawi – British Journalist and Television Presenter

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke