10 Ghanaians Listed Among 100 Most Reputable Africans

The Reputation Poll International (RPI), a leading global reputation firm has released the 2023 list of 100 Most Reputable African leaders who have played outstanding change makers’ roles across various sectors including entertainment, governance/ leadership, human rights/ advocacy, and business.
In the list were 10 Ghanaian leaders who were selected based on visibility integrity, visibility, and impact.
The Ghanaian leaders featured on the list included Afua kyrie, Chief Financial Officer at Bank of England, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Chancellor of the Women’s University in Africa, Edward Kobina Enniful OBE Editor in Chief, British Vogue.
Ken Kweku, Honorary Consular of Ghana to Tanzania, Samuel Esson Jonah, Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast in Ghana, Kofi Tutu Agyare, Managing Partner at Nubuku Investment, Lucy Quist, Managing Director Morgan Stanley Ghana.
Eric Yirenkyi Danquah Founding Director, The West African Centre for Crop Improvement (WACCI), Bishop Dag Heward-Mills Founder of the Lighthouse Chapel, and Theresa Ayoade, Executive Director of Multiple Concepts Groups.
“In addition to the individuals recognised on Reputation Poll Intenational’s 100 Most Reputable Africans list for their various achievements, some are celebrated for their contributions to social impact and social entrepreneurship, helping to transform businesses in Africa and positively impacting lives without causing controversy,” RPI said.
Below is the list of the 100 Most Reputable people in Africa in alphabetical order:
1. Abdulrazak Gurnah FRSL – British Author and Professor
2. Agnes Matilda Kalibata – President of Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA)
3. Aisha Yesufu – Human Rights Advocate
4. Amani Abou-Zeid – Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, African Union Commission
5. Amina Chawahir Mohamed Jibril – Deputy Executive Director, UNEP
6. Arunma Oteh – Economist and Financial Manager
7. Basita Michael – President of the Sierra Leone Bar Association
8. Bibata Ganemtore Nabaloum – Head of Association for Promotion of Women and Children (APEE)
9. Bibi Ameenah Firdaus Gurib – Fellow of the African Academy of Sciences
10. Birama Sidibé – Former Vice President of the Islamic Bank of Development
11. Bolaji Akinremi – Director of Economy Trade & Investment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
12. Carol Bouwer – CEO, Carol Bouwer Productions
13. Carolyn Steyn – Founder, 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day
14. Chantal Moussokoura Fanny – Senator for Folon District
15. Clare Akamanzi – CEO, Rwanda Development Board (RDB)
16. Conrad Mbewe – Author and Pastor at Kabwata Baptist Church
17. Cosmas Maduka – Founder and Chairman of the Coscharis Group
18. Coumba Sow – Representative at UN Food and Agriculture Organization
19. Danai Jekesai Gurira – Actress
20. Dauda Lawal – Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Credent Capital and Advisory Ltd
21. David Olaniyi Oyedepo – Founder and General Overseer at Living Faith Church Worldwide (LFCW)
22. Denis Mukwege – Founder and Head of the Panzi Hospital
23. Edi Mūe Gathegi – Actor
24. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf – Former President of Liberia
25. Enoch Adeboye – General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)
26. Fatoumatta Njai – Representative of ECOWAS
27. Fitsum Assefa Adela – Leader, FDRE Minister of Planning and Development
28. Goodluck Ebele Azikwe Jonathan – Former President of Nigeria
29. Helena Ndume – Head of Opthalmology, Windheok Central Hospital
30. Jennifer Douglas – Founder and President, Gede Foundation
31. Jonathan Fonati Koffa – Deputy Speaker Liberia
32. Joaquim Alberto Chissano – Former President of Mozambique
33. Joseph-Achille Mbembe – Author, Philosopher and Lecturer
34. Joyce Msuya – Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator at the UN
35. Judy Dlamini – Chancellor of the University of Witwatersand
36. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella – Former Director-General of UNIDO
37. Kanya King – CEO, Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards
38. Lazarus Chakwera – President of Malawi
39. Leruo Tshekedi Molotlegi – 36th Kgosi (king) of the royal Bafokeng Nation
40. Leymah Gbowee – Peace Activist
41. Leïla Slimani – Author and Journalist
42. Lia Tadesse – Minister of Health in Ethiopia
43. Lindiwe Mazibuko – Executive Director of Apolitical Academy
44. Lydia Heather Mudhari – Honorary Consul for Zimbabwe in Scotland
45. Marieme Jamme – Philanthropist and Businesswoman
46. Maritza Peña Rosabal – Former Minister of Education in Cape Verde
47. Martha Karau – Leader of the NARC Kenya political party
48. Martha K. Koome – Chief Justice of Kenya
49. Martin Kimani – Kenyan Diplomat
50. Mike Jocktane – Founder, Christ Revealed to Nations & Presidential Candidate, Gabon Nouveau
51. Mogoeng Thomas Reetsang Mogoeng – Former Chief Justice of South Africa
52. Mohamed Moustapha Malick Fall – Regional Director at UNICEF for Eastern and Southern Africa
53. Mohamed Mustafa ElBaradei –Egyptian Lawyer and Diplomat
54. Mohammed ‘Mo’ Ibrahim – Founder and Chairman of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation
55. Monica Geingos – First Lady of Namibia
56. Monique Ilboudo – Author and Human Rights Advocate
57. Mthuli Ncube – Former Finance Minister of Zimbabwe
58. Naguib Onsi Sawiris – CEO of Orascom Telecom Holding
59. Nelson Makamo – Visual Artist
60. N’Gunu Tiny – Founder and CEO, The Emerald Group
61. Nicholas Oppenheimer – Businessman
62. Nj Ajuk – Author, Founder and CEO of Centurion Law Group
63. Njoya Tiku – Manager of the UNDP Regional Office in West and Central Africa
64. Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita – CEO of Dutch Mining Group
65. Ogiame Atuwatse III – 21st Olu of Warri
66. Olaniyi Olatunji Nelson – International Development Professional
67. Patrick Ngugi Njoroge – Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya
68. Paul Enenche (Dr., Pastor) – Senior Pastor, the Dunamis International Gospel Centre
69. Phuthi Mahanyelle – CEO of Naspers
70. Ronald Ozzy Lamola – Minister of Justice and Correctional Services in South Africa
71. Rosalia Martins-Hausiku – CEO Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund of Namibia
72. Sadia Haji Samatar – Lead of the Parliament in Somalia
73. Sahle-Work Zewde – President of Ethiopia
74. Sheila Dinotshe Tlou – Nurse and Nursing Educator
75. Soha Ali – Senior Counrty Representative of JP Morgan Chase Bank for the Egypt Office
76. Tembeka Nicholas Ngcukaitobi – Author, Lawyer and Political Activist
77. Thebe Ikalafeng – Founder and CEO of Brand Leadership Group
78. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande – The Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations
79. Tuma Adama Gento- Kamara – Chairperson of the National Revenue Authority (NRA)
80. Victoire Sidémého Dzidudu Dogbé Tomegah – Prime Minister of Togo
81. Victor Ochen – Founder and Executive Director of African Youth Initiative Network (AYINET)
82. Wally Adeyemo – Deputy Secretary of the United States Department of the Treasury
83. Wanjiru Kamau-Rutenberg – Executive Director at Rise, a project by Schmidt
84. WF Kumuyi – General Overseer of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM)
85. Wided Bouchamaoui – Leader of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts
86. Wilfried Mbappé – Football Coach and Agent
87. William Ruto – President of Kenya
88. Winnie Byanyima – Under-Secretary-General of the UN and Executive Director of UNAIDS
89. Workneh Gebeyehu Negewo – Minister of Foreign Affairs in Ethiopia
90. Zeinab Badawi – British Journalist and Television Presenter
BY Prince Fiifi Yorke