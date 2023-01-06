AOWA Open Nominations

Mrs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

Ahead of the maiden Africa Outstanding Women Awards (AOWA) scheduled for March in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, its organizers have opened nominations.

And according to organizers of the much-anticipated event, ASKOF Productions, organizers of GOWA, all is set for the continental awards gala at a venue to be announced soon.

The CEO of ASKOF Productions Mrs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum said on her arrival from the host city, Abidjan after a week of a recce mission ” The prospects look bright, Abidjan can’t wait to host the event. My team and l have done what we need to do to deliver a top notch event during our recent visit . We struck all partnership deals and met with stakeholders to ensure a successful ceremony.”

She added ” We are leaving no stone unturned, that is to say we- my team and I are going to the drawing board strategize to make it epochal.

” So, all that one has to do is to nominate any African woman impacting lives in her community or her field of endeavor.”

The scheme primarily seeks to celebrate and honour women who are touching lives in diverse ways and impacting communities.

And having been launched successfully in Abuja in 2019, it was shelved due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was originally scheduled to take place in Lagos, Nigeria but the high demand from the various female organizations in French country Cote d’Ivoire, the organizers were compelled to stage it there.

“To nominate send her profile and project files to africaoutstandingwomenawards@gmail.com .

“For more information and enquiries whats ap or call +225503789746 +233244913613 +233204111052.”