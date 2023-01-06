Bawumia Hands Over Refurbished Tamale Central Mosque

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has handed over the refurbished Tamale Central Mosque to the Northern Regional Chief Imam and leaders of the mosque.

In September 2020, the regional Chief Imam Sheikh Abdul Salam Ahmed and Alhaji Opha appealed to the Vice President to help pay for the cost of the work done by a Kumasi contractor on the ground floor of the Tamale Central Mosque.

Later in November 2020, the Vice President after a jummah prayer in Tamale paid the cost and announced his decision to complete the remainder of the works of the over 50-year-old Mosque which included the second and third floors, the manarats, penthouse, lightening, painting, and other works.

Vice President at the handing over ceremony in Tamale after the completion of the renovation called for religious tolerance between the various religious groups in the country.

He appealed to the Chief Imam and the leadership of the Tamale Central Mosque to pray for the ruling government to enable them to initiate good policies for the development of the country.

Dr. Bawumia also asked the Chief Imam and his leadership to pray for the late Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama, and his late wife Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama for peaceful rest with their maker.

The Northern Region Chief Imam, Sheikh Ahmed and the leadership of the Tamale Central Mosque led a Quran recitation to officially open the mosque.

Sheikh Ahmed thanked the Vice President for his exceptional example as a Muslim and urged other Muslims to emulate him.

He prayed for President Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for God’s wisdom to guide them to lead the country for the betterment of the citizenry.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale