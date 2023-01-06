Hairdresser Shot Over Handbag

A 24-year-old hairdressing apprentice has been shot in the thigh over her handbag.

The victim, Benedicta Sexornam Dufe was shot on the night of Friday, December 30, 2022, after she had closed from work.

According to her account on Ho FM, the victim was shot after an assailant attacked and robbed her at Dave, a suburb of Ho, the Volta Regional Capital.

The victim while narrating her ordeal said she had closed from work around the Ho Polyclinic and was heading home towards Dave New Site.

As she approached her house, she was attacked by an armed man who took away her belongings and shot her in the thigh.

She was rescued by her family members and rushed to the Ho Teaching Hospital where she has been receiving treatment.

She narrated, “While walking home, I reached a point where the place was dark. I then turned on the flashlight on my phone to enable me to see. A few seconds after that, I heard a loud noise approaching me from the nearby bushes.

“All I saw was a guy with a hat emerging from the bushes. I got frightened and screamed; ‘Jesus’. I held the phone up but he snatched it from me without me resisting. I had a bag in my left hand and a plastic bag in my right hand.”

“He took the bag from my left hand and drew very close to me. He put his hand on my right thigh as if he wanted to do something but he suddenly shot me in the thigh. I quickly surrendered all the items I was carrying,” Dufe recounted.

She added that since the incident happened near her house, she started screaming for help.

“I screamed my Aunty’s name, pleading with her to come to my aid. My fear was, he would shoot me a second time if I attempted to run. He bent down to pick up the items, and I seized the opportunity to run while screaming my Aunty’s name.

Her aunty and other residents then came to her rescue, while the assailant absconded. She then fell unconscious.

The Assembly member of the area was informed and she was taken to the Ho Teaching Hospital.

Dufe says she is feeling better, however, gets scared whenever the thought of the incident comes to her.

When asked how sure she was about the gunshot she said, the X-ray confirmed it.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)