Ofori-Atta Takes Over From Alan As Acting Trade Minister

Ken Ofori-Atta

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation of Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen.

The President in a statement issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, thanked Mr Kyerematen for his service to the government and the country.

“The President has asked the Minister for Finance Ken Ofori-Atta to act as caretaker minister until a substantive minister is appointed,” the statement said.

The Minister of Trade and Industry was said to have tendered in his resignation at about 5:30pm yesterday January 5, 2023,

Couple of days has seen a lot of movements, speculations and lobbying over supposed reshuffle of cabinet by the President.

Though New Patriotic Party is yet to set a date for the election of its 2024 presidential candidate but there are campaigns on going by some of the aspirants since last year.

Campaigns are expected to intensify from the beginning of this year with at least six candidates expected to contest.

By Vincent Kubi